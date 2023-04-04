Man shot on I-75 for refusing to street race: Atlanta Police

Investigators believe the man was shot after a silver Audi pulled up next to his red Dodge Charger.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after officers said a man was shot on the interstate early Tuesday morning for refusing to street race.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to I-75/85 northbound at 17th Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Currently, his condition is not known, but police said he was awake and alert while they were at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot after a silver Audi pulled up next to his red Dodge Charger. The person driving the Audi “attempted to race him,” but the man told police he didn’t, according to APD.

The man refused to race and the other driver pulled out a gun and started shooting at the charger, eventually hitting him, police said.