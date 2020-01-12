She heard a gun go off. She walked downstairs to find her grandson shot.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ATLANTA — A grandmother is mourning the loss of her grandson after she found him shot in the basement of her northeast Atlanta home overnight.

Atlanta Police said a woman heard a gunshot and called police to head to her home in the 200 block of Rocky Ford Road, N.E., at around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman went to the basement of her home to find him suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The unidentified victim was in his 20s, according to investigators.