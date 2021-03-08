5K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Atlanta shooting

Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who allegedly shot another man in the buttocks nearby an apartment building last week.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are offering a $5,000 incentive for information that helps them find and arrest a man who shot another man in the buttocks nearby an apartment building on Aug. 10.

According to a report from the police department, officers were dispatched to a shooting that Tuesday at 880 Rock Street Southwest. That's the address of the Ashby Park Apartments nearby the Washington Park and Vine City neighborhoods.

Officers arrived and met with the victim. Police described the man as being "very uncooperative" at first, but they said he later explained that a man in an Audi truck stopped his vehicle and started to argue with him while he was walking down Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The victim told police the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at him up to five times as the argument ensued, according to the report. The victim was shot in the buttocks, and he was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities said the victim insisted he didn't know who the man was and was only listening to his music and reciting verses as he walked down the street when gunfire erupted.

Officers were able to recover shell casings, and the Aggravated Assault Unit retrieved video surveillance footage of the shooting, but investigators are still working to find the suspect. Officers said there is now up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Photos from surveillance video of the alleged suspect are pictured below:

People can submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).