ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times inside of a rideshare vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

It happened at Northside Drive and I-75 just after 3 a.m.

Police said after the victim was shot, the car stopped and the victim and other passengers exited the car. However, the driver stayed in the car. The victim was able to run across the interstate to the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-75 northbound. That's where the victim was found.

Police said they later found the rideshare car on 14th Street near the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

