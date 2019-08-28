CANTON, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in his own front yard early Tuesday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they went to Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton around 2 a.m. to speak with a 22-year-old man who was being treated for a gunshot wound in his chest.

Investigator said the victim's family members took him there after he was shot in the yard of his home on Toonigh Road. He's since been transferred to another hospital. He told deputies he was outside when two unknown men in hoodies approached him, shot him, and then ran.

Deputies went to the scene and located a single bullet casing. Witnesses told authorities the victim received a phone call right before the shooting.

Investigators said this case is still under investigation, however, there are some indications that the suspects might have known the victim.

Anyone who lives near Toonigh Road and Ranchwood Trail who saw anything or anyone suspicious is asked to contact detectives at 770-928-0239. The incident remains under investigation.

OTHER NEWS:

Suspect on the run after north Georgia double homicide

Clayton County Police arrest alleged serial rapist

'Diving in Lake Lanier probably is one of the most dangerous things I’ve done'