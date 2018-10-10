FOREST PARK, Ga. -- First responders have rushed to the scene of an emergency where a man was shot in the head Wednesday morning.

The victim was found outside an apartment in the 600 block of Hill Street with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Forest Park Police don't yet have a suspect in the shooting and haven't released any more information on how it started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Related

► Forest Park Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs fired by mayor, council

► Neighbor overhears alleged killer scream to child: 'You act like you ain't never seen a dead body'

► Unexpected delivery? Mistake sends car into Forest Park post office

© 2018 WXIA