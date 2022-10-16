Heavy police, SWAT presence in Marietta as search for suspect involved in shooting continues

The shooting happened near a Marietta residential area and a victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police say they are still searching for a suspect they said shot one person near a Marietta residential area sending them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened at a location near Massachusetts Avenue SW. Marietta Police Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation, while officers in tactical gear can be seen.

SWAT units were called in to assist the active situation in case of a standoff, but it is not an active standoff situation, Marietta Police said.

11Alive has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to provide further updates as they come.

Police said the area is closed to all traffic while detectives continue to investigate the incident.

A heavy @MariettaPD presence remains along Massachusetts Street SW. The spokesperson doesn't have a lot of information at this point other than confirming one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The road remains closed. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/qsDApligOX — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.