Heavy police, SWAT presence in Marietta as search for suspect involved in shooting continues

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police say they are still searching for a suspect they said shot one person near a Marietta residential area sending them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The shooting happened at a location near Massachusetts Avenue SW. Marietta Police Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation, while officers in tactical gear can be seen.
SWAT units were called in to assist the active situation in case of a standoff, but it is not an active standoff situation, Marietta Police said.
Police said the area is closed to all traffic while detectives continue to investigate the incident.
