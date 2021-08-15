Man shot in Mozley Park neighborhood following fight, suspect guns 'accidentally discharged'

The victim told police he was shot when the suspect's gun went off during a fight.

ATLANTA — One person was shot after a gun was "accidentally discharged" following an overnight fight in the Mozley Park neighborhood, according to police.

It happened on Wellington Street shortly after 2:30 a.m., Atlanta police said.

When authorities arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot when the suspect's gun mistankely went off during a fight.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man refused to be taken to the hospital and refused to cooperate during the investigation.