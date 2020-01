ATLANTA — A man was shot in northeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Angier Court.

Authorities said the unidentified victim is not alert or conscious at this time.

*Refresh often for updates.

RELATED: 'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

RELATED: He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

RELATED: Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history