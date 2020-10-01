ATLANTA — A man was seriously injured after being shot in the head twice, police said.

It happened in northwest Atlanta on Jones Avenue shortly after midnight.

Police said the unidentified man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Grady Hospital in serious condition.

Police are still working to identify the gunman.

