Man shot in the leg in Atlanta following robbery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning.

Offices found a man injured from a gunshot wound to the leg around 5:11am at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta.

Police on scene said he was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim offered the suspect a ride home after becoming newly acquainted, police report.

When they arrived at their destination, the suspect attempted to rob the victim which ultimately led to the victim being shot.