Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Smyrna, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — One man is dead after he was shot Thursday night at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said.

Smyrna Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at the Alder Park apartment complex around 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said it does not appear the two men knew each other.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody or not.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.