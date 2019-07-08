EAST POINT, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside a gas station in the City of East Point on Wednesday.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Texaco station off Delowe Drive with a report of a person shot in the street.

The man was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Tre-quan Morgan. The details surrounding the incident remain vague and police say the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

Here's what we know about the four dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

No kids aboard in Rockdale County school bus crash

Cyntoia Brown released from prison after clemency

Alpharetta standoff ends with Florida felony suspect in custody