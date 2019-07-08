EAST POINT, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside a gas station in the City of East Point on Wednesday.
At around 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Texaco station off Delowe Drive with a report of a person shot in the street.
The man was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner identified the victim as Tre-quan Morgan. The details surrounding the incident remain vague and police say the investigation is ongoing.
