Man shot, killed at front door of Cobb County home

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating and trying to figure out if a man shot and killed at the front door of his own home was targeted.

Officers were called to a home on Queen Mill Road in Mableton at around 12 p.m. Sunday regarding a person shot.

The victim, 30-year-old Donnell Joseph Diggins, was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses, a Black male arrived at the home and knocked on the front door before discharging a firearm through the front door upon the victim opening.