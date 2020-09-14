x
Crime

Man shot, killed at front door of Cobb County home

Officers were called to a home on Queen Mill Road in Mableton at around 12 p.m. Sunday regarding a person shot.

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating and trying to figure out if a man shot and killed at the front door of his own home was targeted.

The victim, 30-year-old Donnell Joseph Diggins, was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses, a Black male arrived at the home and knocked on the front door before discharging a firearm through the front door upon the victim opening.

Police said the suspect then fled into a black vehicle shooting at the residence while driving away. There are no updates on the suspect info.

