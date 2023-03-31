Man shot, killed at Atlanta gas station | What we know

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police.
This happened around 2 a.m. in the Adair Park Neighborhood.
Shortly after, police found another man shot at a home on Hope Street, just blocks away. That house was right across from Gideons Elementary School.
That man's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Right now, police are trying to figure out what lead up to both shootings, but believe they are both connected and happened after an argument.
Just two days prior, police investigated another deadly shooting at a convenience store on Metropolitan Parkway, roughly a minute from the Exxon station.