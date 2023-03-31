Man shot, killed at Atlanta gas station | What we know

This happened around 2 a.m. in the Adair Park Neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Shortly after, police found another man shot at a home on Hope Street, just blocks away. That house was right across from Gideons Elementary School.

That man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Right now, police are trying to figure out what lead up to both shootings, but believe they are both connected and happened after an argument.