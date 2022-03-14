Man suspected of killing parents, fatally shot by deputy after crashing into multiple cars, sheriff says

The man is now being confirmed as the suspect in the double murder of his parents, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating the double murder of a man and woman, who they said were killed by their son.

On Saturday, A Walton County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a man who they said was an alleged homicide suspect after he began crashing his vehicle into other cars on Highway 81.

The man, William Parrott, is now being confirmed as the suspect in the double murder of his parents, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said. One of the homicides took place in Wrightsville and another in Walton County. A deputy shot and killed Parrott after he caused multiple collisions with his car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Sunday that Parrott was at a Marathon gas station in Loganville just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, where he used his truck to damage several other vehicles in the parking lot. They said Parrott got out of his truck and began to damage another car with a hammer.

The suspect got back in his truck and drove to the EZ Stop convenience store located at Highway 81 where he got out of his truck with the hammer and confronted a citizen who happened to be armed.

A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and encountered the armed citizen and Parrott. The armed citizen complied with the deputy to put their gun down, the GBI said. Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy. They said that's when the deputy fired one shot, striking Parrott.

The 35-year-old suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.