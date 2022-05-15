Atlanta Police investigating after man shot, killed along Campbellton Road

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide investigators are looking into what led up to a deadly shooting along Campbellton Road Sunday afternoon.

According to APD, it happened around 3 p.m. at 1752 Campbellton Road SW. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death. He was not alert, conscious or breathing. The man was pronounced dead on scene by Grady EMS, APD said.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. APD said its investigation remains ongoing.