This happened at the Wood Glenn Apartments.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed Saturday at an apartment complex in LaGrange, sparking an investigation from police.

Officers with LaGrange PD said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on North Cary Street.

Once at the scene, they found the victim, Gerald Jerome Burden Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.