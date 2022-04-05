Man shot, killed at CVS in Peachtree City

Peachtree City Police Department have the suspect in custody.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — One man was shot dead at a CVS in Peachtree City on Wednesday, according to police.

Chris Hyatt with the Peachtree City Police Department said the victim and suspect knew each other. They have the suspect in custody.

Peachtree City police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting, but they believe it was domestic-related.

It happened in a busy shopping center off Floy Farr Parkway -- not far from McIntosh High School.