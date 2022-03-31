Man shot, killed at Dalton apartment complex

So far, there have been no arrests and police said they have very little information about the suspect.

DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday.

Officers said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at a small apartment complex at the intersection of Selvidge Street and Matilda Street.

So far, there have been no arrests and police said they have very little information about the suspect.

The victim, according to police, was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with gunshots to his chest and arm. Officers added that he died there.

Information thus far indicates the suspect fled before police arrived and is still at large. Police said investigators are still canvassing the area for that suspect and investigating the scene.