Man shot and killed at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

Here is what we know.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Park at 500 apartments just before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. When they got there, police said they found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

It's unsure what led up to the shooting or if police have anyone in custody. The homicide is still under investigation.