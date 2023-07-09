Man shot and killed at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to Park at 500 apartments just before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. When they got there, police said they found the man dead from a gunshot wound.
It's unsure what led up to the shooting or if police have anyone in custody. The homicide is still under investigation.
