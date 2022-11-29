Man shot, killed in DeKalb County, suspect questioned by police

Officers said they responded to Clifton Church Road a little after 10 p.m. Monday night.

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is investigating a homicide following a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

There, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot. Officers said he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, witnesses told them that man was in an argument with another individual moments before shots were fired.

Officers add that suspect is being interviewed by detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.