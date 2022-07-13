Man shot, killed at Chevron gas station in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Police said the shooting resulted from an argument. However, they add that the victim was not initially a part of that altercation, but simply tried to step in and break it up.
The argument itself was between man and women in a car at gas pump. When the victim tried to intervene, the man inside the vehicle shot him.
This all happened around 2 a.m., police say. They add that the suspect in the shooting is still on the loose.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.