Man shot, killed at Chevron gas station in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police said the shooting resulted from an argument. However, they add that the victim was not initially a part of that altercation, but simply tried to step in and break it up.

The argument itself was between man and women in a car at gas pump. When the victim tried to intervene, the man inside the vehicle shot him.

This all happened around 2 a.m., police say. They add that the suspect in the shooting is still on the loose.

