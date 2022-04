Here's what we know.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating a homicide at a gas station in Decatur.

We're told a man was found shot and killed at the Valero on Candler Road, an area that is known for being particularly crime heavy.

11Alive has a photojournalist on the scene, who learned from police that the victim was a worker who did odd jobs at the store.

Police added that the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.