Man shot and killed during SWAT response in Gwinnett County, police say

Few details about the incident were immediately available.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed during a SWAT response in Gwinnett County, police said Friday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the SWAT units responded to a domestic call near Templeton Ln. and Templeton Dr. in Loganville. The department said in a tweet that the man was armed with a gun.

"The incident has resulted in an officer involved shooting and the suspect is deceased," a police statement said.

Gwinnett Police said the GBI is responding to the shooting involving an officer, as is protocol.

Active Investigation - Templeton Lane: Overnight, the SWAT Team responded to a domestic situation in Loganville regarding a male armed with a gun. The GBI is responding to the location regarding an officer involved shooting. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/yrcsQo9MzG — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 22, 2022

