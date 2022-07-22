Man shot and killed during SWAT response in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed during a SWAT response in Gwinnett County, police said Friday morning.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the SWAT units responded to a domestic call near Templeton Ln. and Templeton Dr. in Loganville. The department said in a tweet that the man was armed with a gun.
"The incident has resulted in an officer involved shooting and the suspect is deceased," a police statement said.
Few other details about the incident were immediately available.
Gwinnett Police said the GBI is responding to the shooting involving an officer, as is protocol.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
