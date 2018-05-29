ATLANTA -- One man was shot and killed at a rooming house overnight, according to police.

Atlanta Police responded to the 110 block of West Lake Avenue NW for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found EMS and Atlanta Fire were already at the scene tending to a 31-year-old male victim who was shot several times.

The victim who lives at the residence had gotten into an altercation with one or more suspects who had visited that same home earlier, according to police.

Witnesses said that during the dispute one of the suspects claimed that the victim had stabbed him with a knife and that two hours later, the two suspects returned the house and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspects then fled the scene.

