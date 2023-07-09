Man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed near a home on Mary George Avenue, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers said they responded to the scene around 8:20 a.m. and located a man with what "appeared to be a head injury," and who was not alert, conscious or breathing.
Eventually, the man was pronounced dead with what police said was a gunshot wound.
Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
