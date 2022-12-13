Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said.
APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive, APD said.
At this time, officers have a "person of interest" in custody as homicide detectives continue investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.