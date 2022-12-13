Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say

It happened at the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW Tuesday around 10:40 a.m.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said.

APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive, APD said.