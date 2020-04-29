Man shot, killed near Lindbergh City Center, MARTA station

ATLANTA — Police are actively looking for the person who shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in the Lindbergh City Center in northeast Atlanta.
Atlanta Police said officers responded to the area of 2415 Camelia Lane on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and are looking for a dark gray Jeep Compass with a black male passenger in connection with this incident, they told 11Alive.
Lindbergh City Center is generally a very active mixed-use development with shops, restaurants, apartments and a MARTA station.
