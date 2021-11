Officers are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on New Town Circle in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers arrived at 910 New Town Circle NE and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to the hospital but died from his wounds, APD said.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.