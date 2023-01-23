Man shot and killed following domestic dispute at Norcross apartment complex, police say

Here is what we know.

NORCROSS, Ga. — One man is dead after he was fatally shot following what police described as a domestic dispute at a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Canopy Glen apartment complex in Norcross. When they got there, police said they saw a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were speaking with a woman who police said is believed to be involved in the shooting. Homicide detectives are also speaking with any witnesses and checking the surrounding areas for security video.

The crime scene unit is processing the scene for evidence. The motive behind the shooting is not yet know, despite police saying that it was domestic in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.