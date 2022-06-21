Man shot, killed in southwest Atlanta grocery store

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a grocery store in southwest Atlanta.

Officers said they responded around 7:15 a.m. to 1562 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard Southwest, which according to Google maps is the address of the Westview Corner Grocery.

The location is also just down the street from the popular Slutty Vegan restaurant.

Once on the scene, police found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They add that the homicide unit is working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.