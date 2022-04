Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta.

The deadly shooting happened near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Beckwith Street, according to police.

They add that the victim is between 20 and 30 years old.

Officers are hoping to get nearby surveillance video to help them with the investigation. We're told ShotSpotter technology picked up on the shots fired around 3 a.m. Friday.