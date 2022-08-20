Man shot and killed outside Gwinnett sports bar

Gwinnett Police said they responded to a person shot call just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed outside a Gwinnett County sports bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers responded to a person shot call just after 2:30 a.m. at the Sportstime Bar & Grille on Satellite Blvd. in unincorporated Duluth.

On scene, officers found "one man with at least one gunshot wound."

The department said homicide detectives and the crime scene investigations unit responded to the scene.

No information is yet available on the victim or any possible suspects.

"Investigators are asking the public to call the police department if they have any information to share on this case. At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown. The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified," a police statement said.

The department added in its statement: "If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case."