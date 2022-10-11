Waffle House shooting leaves 1 man dead in DeKalb County, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot and killed overnight following a dispute at a DeKalb County Waffle House, police say.
This all unfolded at a location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur just after 11 p.m.
Officers with DeKalb County Police told us the incident began as an argument between several customers that eventually turned violent.
They add that an employees car was also damaged by the gunfire.
Beyond that, there's very little information and police said they have yet to make any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
