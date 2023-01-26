Man shot in leg outside Atlanta restaurant: Police

Atlanta police were called after a man was shot in his leg at 394 Cleveland Ave. SW, which according to Google maps is the address for Walter's Soul Food Cafe.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg outside an Atlanta restaurant.

At around 11 p.m., Atlanta police were called to 394 Cleveland Ave. SW, which according to Google maps, is the address of Walter's Soul Food Cafe.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his leg. The man told police he was shot after parking his vehicle beside two men sitting inside a silver sedan.

After a "brief exchange" took place, one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.