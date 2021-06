Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound around 2:10 a.m., they said.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a person shot on Martin Luther King Drive near a Chevron gas station overnight.

Officers arrived at 3655 Martin L King Jr Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound around 2:10 a.m., they said.

According to Atlanta Police, the victim was intoxicated and was not able to explain what happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.