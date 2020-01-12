Man shot multiple times near Fairburn Road apartment complex

It happened off Fairburn Road at the Life at Marketplace apartment complex around 1 a.m.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed overnight in southwest Atlanta, police said.

It happened at the Life at Marketplace apartment complex, located off of the 3300 block of Fairburn Road, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

According to Homicide Commander Pete Malecki, with the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times.

They have yet to identify the man but said he was in his early 20s.

Malecki said they are looking at surveillance video in the area to learn more about what happened. At this time, they have no witnesses and suspect leads.