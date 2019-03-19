ATLANTA — A man was found shot several times in his car early Tuesday morning off Polar Rock Road in southwest Atlanta, according to investigators.

Atlanta Police said the victim's car was shot at several times on the driver's side, but the man managed to drive himself to the Chevron on Metropolitan to get help.

He was transported to Grady Hospital for immediate surgery.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man was shot. They said multiple shell casings were found at the location.

Police have not released the victim's name, but told 11Alive the man was in his thirties.

