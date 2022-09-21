Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say

A suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Honda Accord with no tags.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway.

Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Honda Accord with no tags.

