Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway.
Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Honda Accord with no tags.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.