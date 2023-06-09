Man hurt after being shot multiple times near DeKalb grocery store, police say

When officers arrived, they said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The department said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times near a grocery store in DeKalb County, according to police on Friday.

Dispatchers said the call came from 3296 Northcrest Road, which according to Google Maps, is the La Fiesta Food Mart. The police department said they received the call around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The department said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene a little after 11:30 a.m. Police cars and crime take were seen at the grocery store.

DeKalb County Police said they are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.