Atlanta police said a man was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning. It happened on the third floor of an apartment complex on Maple Drive.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and leg. Authorities said they are waiting until the man gets out of surgery to attain additional information on the shooting and potential suspects.

However, police said they don't believe this was a random shooting.

RELATED STORIES:

UGA to screen all incoming freshman for mental health issues

Atlanta United fans ejected, banned from stadium after dispute over new 'political' sign policy

Georgia Tech grad becomes U.S. Army's highest-ranking officer

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona