Police find man shot 'multiple times,' dead inside southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Homicide investigators are working to find out what happened after police found a man shot dead inside a southwest Atlanta home early Thursday morning.
A statement from police said officers responded to a shooting at 1395 Beatie Avenue SW around 3:35 p.m. regarding a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers encountered a dead man inside the home who was shot "multiple times."
Police did not specify whether anyone else was inside the home when they arrived, or if any suspects have been identified or arrested in connection to the shooting. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to this deadly incident.
Authorities say information is preliminary at this time.