Man shot, injured after fight leads to gunfire near popular Atlanta shopping plaza

ATLANTA — One man is injured after a fight led to gunfire near a busy Atlanta shopping plaza early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the violent incident happened around 1 a.m. at 1544 Piedmont Road, which is the address of a Publix in the Ansley Mall shopping center.

Police said a dispute involving several people escalated, and one man ended up with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital after authorities arrived. According to police, he is in stable condition.

Right now there are limited details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Police said officials are still working to identify a suspect.