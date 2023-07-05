Man shot near Five Points MARTA station, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting near the Five Points MARTA station Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.

Officers said the man was shot at 20 Broad St. SW, an address that is located next to the Five Points MARTA station. APD said the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but was "alert, conscious and breathing."

The address is also near popular Five Points locations like Binky's Eatery, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and 5 Points Convenience Store.

Atlanta Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect in custody.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.