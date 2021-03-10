Man shot near restaurant in Midtown, APD says

Here's what we know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot near a restaurant in Midtown Sunday night.

Officers responded near J.R. Crickets in Midtown at 129 North Avenue NE shortly before 9 p.m. and found the man shot. He was alert, conscious, and breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, APD said.

At this time, APD said there are no suspects in custody. Investigators are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident.