Man shot multiple times near Atlanta golf course, police say

Officers found the man shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex near a golf course Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. at the apartments at the 2000-block of Campbellton Road near Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course, police said.

According to APD, officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Grady Hospital but APD did not release his condition at this time.