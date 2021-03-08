Man shot multiple times near Atlanta golf course, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex near a golf course Saturday.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. at the apartments at the 2000-block of Campbellton Road near Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course, police said.
According to APD, officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Grady Hospital but APD did not release his condition at this time.
APD said investigations are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.