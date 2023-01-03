Police investigating shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

This happened at a complex on Delmar Lane.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and injured in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Atlanta Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition; however, was not forthcoming about what precisely occurred.

Police though did say he told them he was visiting family at the apartments on Delmar Lane.

At this time, officers are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.