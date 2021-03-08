Man shot off Fairburn Road in Adamsville community, APD says

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers found multiple cars with bullets and later learned a man was shot.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon at Fairburn Road in the Adamsville community.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers found multiple cars with bullets and immediately established a crime scene at 195 Fairburn Rd NW.

While investigating, officers said a man was shot and he attempted to transport himself to Grady Hospital but stopped near Memorial and Capital Avenue for help.

According to APD, Grady EMS came to help and transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.