ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on his bike along Salem Road Tuesday, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at around 4:47 a.m. when deputies responded to the area near Golfview Drive.

They located the Covington man suffering from the gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, they said.